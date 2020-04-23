Regional re-opening of Pennsylvania to begin May 8th

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Some areas of Pennsylvania may begin re-opening on May 8th, Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The plan for reopening the commonwealth is categorized into three phases: red, yellow and green. These phases will be based on conditions in a county or region using metrics from the Department of Health and a data tool developed by Carnegie Mellon University.

The administration is first studying conditions in the north central and northwestern regions of the state including Tioga County. Currently, the entire state is considered to be in the ‘red’ phase but those regions may be able to move into the ‘yellow’ phase starting on May 8th.

The yellow phase lifts stay at home restrictions and allows for in-person retail. However indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities such as gyms and spas as well as all entertainment businesses such as casinos and theaters will remain closed. Restaurant and bars must also operate with take-out and delivery only.

The green phase lifts aggressive mitigation orders and all individuals must follow CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines. All businesses must also must follow CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines.

During a press conference on Wednesday Wolf says he believes that travel from a region in the ‘red’ phase to a ‘yellow’ phase will remain minimal and that he expects people to abide by the restrictions in their region of the state.

Dates for the re-opening of other regions of Pennsylvania have not yet been announced.

