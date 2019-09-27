Red Wing sculpture given a new home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A decades-old sculpture in Lackawanna County has found a new home. A local artist created it.

The Everhart Museum in Scranton was hosting its first-ever Diwali fundraiser Friday. It’s a festival of lights that’s practiced by Hindus and Buddhists. The event was part of the unveiling of the sculpture’s new look.

Back in March, a seven-foot by nine-foot sculpture stood outside the Lackawanna County Courthouse. It was removed in April to be restored and placed at its new location at the Everhart Museum. Five months later, the end result is on display.

“It’s so exciting to finally see it in place. On this beautiful day you can really see the sheen and the way the light changes the finish,” museum executive director Auror Giguet said.

It cost $48,000 to remove, restore and relocate the sculpture. That money was taken out of the county’s arts and culture department’s yearly budget. The sculpture sat on Courthouse Square since the 1980s. County commissioner Laureen Cummings explored the move with the department’s Maureen McGuigan.

“As beautiful as the courthouse is, it got swallowed up by the size of it. So at the Everhart, it’s right there. Really pops, it’s a great thing you first see as you’re walking towards the art museum so it’s just a much better fit,” McGuigan said.

A well-known local artist by the name of Hope Horn built the piece of art back in the 1970s. She called it Red Wing.

“She was a very successful artist from this area so she is a real part of the culture. Loves Scranton,” McGuigan said.

That’s the reason it was relocated to the museum as Horn had and still has many of her art on display there. With a new look, the sculpture showcases more of her art.

“Now there is really a connection between what is going on inside the building and what’s going on outside of the building. It kind of reactivates the exterior of the museum,” Giguet said.

Friday night more than 150 people are expected to come down to the Everhart Museum to enjoy the Diwali. The night is to celebrate traditions, rituals, and family. This is the first year the museum is hosting the fundraiser.

They are expected to raise thousands of dollars that will go back into the museum’s community program. The event runs until 9 p.m. Friday. If you come attend, it’s $125 a person and the attire is colorful.