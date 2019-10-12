Red Mass held in Scranton

(WBRE/WYOU) — A mass in Scranton was full of red Friday, marking the start of the judicial year. Local judges, lawyers and legislators attended the Red Mass.

Around 100 people were at the annual Red Mass inside Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton. The mass attendees are lawyers, judges, lawmakers and community members of all faiths and backgrounds.

“The basic law given by Christ: Love one another, love God. I think that transcends all faiths,” Judge James Gibbons of Lackawanna County Courts of Common Pleas said.

Each year the number of professionals who attend vary as there are hearings, trials, and other court dates. The special day in the Catholic Church and especially the Diocese of Scranton is to celebrate the Opening of Court. A term of the Supreme Court begins by statute on the first Monday or week of October.

“It’s great to look down and see so many colleagues, lawyers, friends, judges sharing this time today. It’s a way to come together as a community,” Gibbons said.

Friday’s mass brought out legal professionals throughout the 11-county diocese including several members of the Lackawanna Bar Association.

“Celebrate it to invoke the blessings of the Holy Spirit on the legal profession and to hopefully instill wisdom on us to do what’s right and just,” Armand Olivetti, Jr., Esquire and 2019 Lackawanna Bar Association president said.

“As a practicing Catholic, this celebration means very much to me and I am a former teacher in the Diocese of Scranton so it’s very special and dear to my heart,” Lee Ann Munley, executive director of the Lackawanna Bar Association said.

You might be wondering where the mass gets its name. The color red represents the color of the vestments worn by the presider and concelebrants, the scarlet robes of attending justices and the scarlet gowns of law professors.

“It has its beginnings over 700 years ago in England,” Gibbons said.

The mass also celebrates the unborn, those with disabilities, the deaf and the dying. Music was provided by the Abington Heights High School Honors Choir and String Orchestra.