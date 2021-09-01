Red Cross sets up evacuation shelter in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The American Red Cross is assisting in setting up an evacuation shelter inside the gymnasium at G.A.R. Memorial High School Gymnasium.

Hundreds in Wilkes-Barre near Solomon Creek have been asked to evacuate because of flash flooding concerns.





City officials say it became very apparent with each passing hour that Solomon Creek was rising at a fast rate and that the waters of the creek could overflow its banks or even possibly breach a flood wall. So, they opted to request hundreds of residents to voluntarily evacuate their homes.

In addition to shelter, Red Cross will be providing food and beverages.

Those who are voluntarily evacuating can go to the school on 250 S. Grant Street in Wilkes-Barre for shelter.