Red Cross in need of blood donations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A call for blood donations Thursday after the pandemic triggered a dramatic drop in regular blood donors.

Thursday, the PA Health Department and blood banks from across the state spread the word about the safety measures blood banks are taking, like masking up all workers and keeping people distanced at all times.

“Really, donating blood is a safe environment. It’s probably safer than going to your store where you’re around a lot of people, some of whom are wearing masks and some are not,” Miller-Keystone Blood Center medical director and vice president Dr. Kip Kuttner said.

Blood banks also want to recruit young donors to carry the torch. Right now, about 25 percent of regular donors are 60 or older.