Recycling Plant Fire Under Investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The search is underway tonight for the cause of a huge fire at a recycling and scrap business in Lackawanna County.

The I-Team's Andy Mehalshick has the latest.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles in Lackawanna County and beyond as an inferno burns through a large pile of debris at the Weitsman Recycling Company.

“We had a large pile of scrap metals that was on fire. It was quite high so we needed to set up an aerial water stream and established a water supply from a hydrant 1300 feet away..” said Assistant Chief Jim Floryshak, Scranton Fire Department.

And that meant closing down North Keyser Avenue for about three hours. A highway that is a major connecting route from Interstate 81 at the South Valley of Lackawanna County.

“We had to shut Keyser down because the water supply is on the opposite side of the road as the fire large diameter hose right down the middle of the road,” noted Floryshak.

And that stopped traffic in its tracks.

Aaron Gittens was trying to get to Honesdale and the detour had him running late. He was waiting for about 45 minutes to get through.

North Keyser reopened just after 1 o’clock. As for what started this fire?

“It’s a very large debris pile and a lot of what you have is heavily damaged ..It’s junk in the first place so it’s going to be a little bit more challenging than a typical fire. It got spread around trying to suppress the fire,” said Shaun Flynn, the Scranton Fire Inspector.