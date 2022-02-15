Recovery kits to combat overdoses being distributed in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The opioid epidemic is touching every community, but an initiative to reverse overdoses and get users treatment is growing.

Lackawanna Recovery Coalition is already showing success in just one year. The abuse of opioids is fueling the epidemic, leading individuals to street drugs, which are becoming more deadly if laced with fentanyl.

It can take just one time to get addicted or overdose. It can also take just one of these recovery kits to save your life.

“Three confirmed lives saved is amazing,” Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office Program Manager Carina Havenstrite said.

565 kits have been anonymously mailed to people in Lackawanna County in the last year. Two doses of naloxone, or Narcan is in each box. The kit also includes, instructions, a hotline number, and recovery information. The purpose is simple.

“To get Narcan in the hands of people who are actively using drugs or friends or family of people who are using drugs,” Havenstrite said.

Proving to save lives. Distribution is through Lackawanna Recovery Coalition, an initiative by the district attorney’s office. In 2021, 92 percent of overdose deaths involved fentanyl in the county. 72 percent did not include heroin.

“Many of the individuals who are using a substance that is laced with fentanyl don’t know it has fentanyl in it,” Lackawanna-Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs Director Barbara Durkin said.

Those substances include marijuana and cocaine. Narcan can help fentanyl overdoses.

“We are hopeful as this continues to role out into 2022 that we will see the numbers of people willing to engage in treatment increase,” Durkin said.

“I mean we can’t just arrest our way out of this program. We can’t just put people in jail,” Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said.

Powell says getting individuals into recovery programs allow individuals to make better decisions.

“When you see the success stories, it’s remarkable. It’s worth every effort we can put into mitigation in addition to law enforcement,” Powell said.

In September Mayor Paige Cognetti announced she was going to introduce new legislation that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips. As of now, the strips are still illegal in the city of Scranton.