Recovery groups impacted by social distancing

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations are closing left and right across the commonwealth.

And for some, that means they can’t receive the help they would normally depend on. Social distancing is impacting those in recovery groups.

“This disease that we suffer from will kill us faster than any virus,” “DK” said.

For as long as he can remember, “DK” a person in long term recovery who wished not to use his full name, has attended a recovery support group every Saturday morning. Due to the spread of COVID-19, this Saturday, his meeting was canceled.

“It’s been very challenging for us. I use the words ‘us’ and ‘we’ a lot because without each other we don’t survive,” “DK” said.

This past week, Governor Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to close their physical locations, amid the coronavirus shutdown. Churches in the region have followed suit.

“Churches acted in precaution. I understand the precaution and the safety of everyone,” “DK” said.

But churches are among the places where some recovery meetings are held. “DK” tells Eyewitness News this had led to him joining online support groups, some he’s even found on Facebook. But still, it’s not the same.

“There are people from Minnesota, people from West Virginia, people from Tennessee, people from all over the country. We have changed our behaviors once in order to recover from the disease of addiction. So it’s a matter of us additionally changing our behavior,” “DK” said.

Alcoholics Anonymous released a statement advising people in recovery to “create contact lists, keep in touch by phone, email or social media” during this pandemic. “DK” says there are people with almost two decades in recovery who have relapsed. He in encouraging those in recovery to stick together and help each other to get through these trying times.

“Anyone that suffers from our disease knows that we are here to help each other,” “DK” said.

Alcoholics Anonymous is providing services for the public to meet online.