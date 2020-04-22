Recovering musician credits music in fight against coronavirus

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY— Ryan Fenton considers himself lucky in the fight against COVID-19.

He is now four weeks symptom-free of the virus after testing positive in mid-March. As a musician, he credits the healing power of music to help him in his recovery.

He posted a video of himself drumming after his recovery in tribute to the public outpouring of support he received while he was ill. He also has taken part in a collaborative music video with other local musicians that is receiving a lot of online buzz.

Reporter Mark Hiller will focus on music being a motivating factor for Mr. Fenton tonight on Eyewitness News at 6.