Recovered bikes could help identify Monroe County robbery suspects

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Lehighton are searching for suspects in a robbery from Wednesday and they say bikes could help lead to their arrest.

Police say the KTM Enduro bikes were used in two burglaries in Ross Township, Monroe County. They were recovered at the scene.

Police say they were stolen from a storage unit in the PSP Bethlehem area in early February. Police have only identified the suspects as two white males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Lehighton.

