Recording COVID-19’s place in local history

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Coronavirus spread swiftly through Pennsylvania – leading to restrictions and guidelines that haven’t been seen in generations.

Historians call it an unprecedented situation and a monumental time in history.

That’s why Mark Ricetti from the Luzerne County historical society is asking people to share stories and experiences of living through the pandemic.

“You know there’s the old joke that a historian’s curse is ‘may you live in interesting times’. These are certainly interesting times.”

The Luzerne county historical society is asking people to share their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to document them. We want to know what people are going through, we want to know how people are handling it. And we’re really looking for everyone. We want all situations, all backgrounds.”

Riccetti says many people don’t always realize that they’re living through a historical moment – that’s why it’s important to document it.

“Often times with any type of oral history, if you don’t catch it when it’s fresh in your mind the story is gone. It can be good to have a little hindsight to look back and reflect. But at the same time details may get a little foggy.”

The stories can be sent in any form – through video, audio messages, or written. The stories will then be saved in the historical society’s archives to be analyzed in the future to help build a plan of action for another disease.

We can look back at it, and hopefully COVID will be eradicated like other diseases are through vaccinations and things, and we can say oh yeah when this happened we did this so maybe that will work here.”

He says this is the first phase of collection. He says the historical society then plans to interview people in the summer, and perhaps next year hold an open forum for people to share their stories.