Record amount of meth seized in Luzerne County drug bust

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Three people have been indicted for drug trafficking after a record amount of methamphetamine was seized the Philadelphia branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Emmanuel Roman-Figueroa, David Jusino Ramirez, and Julio Romero-Mancebo are all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and more than 400 grams of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement seized 130 kilograms of methamphetamine, and three kilograms of fentanyl, and $28,000 in cash during a transaction involving the three men in Luzerne County on October 8th.

All three were indicted on October 20th. This is the largest methamphetamine seizure on record for the DEA’s Philadelphia Division.