Recommended “reset” for U.S. to fight COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — U.S. health experts are warning that cases of COVID-19 will explode after Labor Day.

Some of the nation’s top scientists and doctors are calling on leaders to take a different approach immediately to curb the pandemic.

That advice is under the guidance of a health-based national non-profit which has released a road map to reset America’s approach to the pandemic. It’s COVID-19 nasal swab testing courtesy of Community-Accessible Testing and Education for COVID-19 or CATE for short.

The test from Pennsylvania’s latest pandemic fighting resource on wheels didn’t cost people like Lorinda Bryant a single penny.





“This is good right here if they could just have pop-up testing like this it would be awesome,” Bryant said.

Increased COVID testing is one of nearly a dozen recommendations by the American Association of Medical Colleges in what’s called A Road Map to Reset the Nation’s Approach to the Pandemic.

“There was a lot of conflicting information out there about the pandemic and we saw this as an opportunity to reset what we’re hearing in the country around how to prevent the worsening of this pandemic and how to reign it in,” said Malika Fair, MD, Senior Director, AAMC Health Equity Partnerships & Programs.

Dr. Fair says the coronavirus crisis has proven to be more complicated than just someone’s vulnerability based on preexisting conditions.

“We know that there are social determinants of health, of where we live, where we work, where we play that influences those chronic conditions,” Dr. Fair said.

The AAMC report calls for informing, educating and engaging the public on COVID-19 and setting national standards on face coverings.

“You should be wearing your mask at all times when you leave the house. It should be if it’s a cloth mask, it should have at least two layers, maybe three but it should cover your nose and your mouth, tight fitting,” Dr. Fair said.

The report also recommends resolving PPE and drug shortages quickly with fall and the flu season rapidly upon us.

“As the science is coming out opinions and recommendations are going to change so a reset might be good,” said Rebecca Kenderes, a physician assistant at The Wright Center for Community Health.

The AAMC Roadmap Reset report also recommends the government help offset the high cost of COBRA; a program which makes workplace health insurance available to employees who’ve lost their jobs.

Click Here to check out the full AAMC report.