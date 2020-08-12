Recent study shows cancer diagnoses dropped by nearly 50%

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A recent study shows that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer diagnoses dropped by nearly 50 percent.

While cancer care continued throughout the pandemic, this drop is likely due to a postponement of cancer screenings and other care.

Geisinger Oncologist Raghava Levaka stresses that early detection and care are important for better patient outcomes.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller takes a look at the study and the implications of delaying a cancer diagnosis tonight on Eyewitness News.