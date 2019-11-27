Recall: TJMaxx/Marshalls/Home Goods

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 19 different products all sold at T-J Maxx, Marshalls, And Home Goods are subject to recall.

The items can be harmful to infants, some can cause choking, others fires, burns etc.

If you have any of these products you should return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Click here to see the list if items.

Contact directly the recalling companies listed below in the “Recall Details” section of this press release for the remedy. T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods can be reached as follows:

T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Marshalls at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.