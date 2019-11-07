Recall: Simmons Prepared Foods Recall

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) More than two million pounds of fresh and frozen chicken products are being recalled due to possible metal contamination.

The products include Simmons Prepared Foods ready-to-cook items. Which include whole chicken, wings and breast meat.

The meat was shipped to several states including Pennsylvania. The items were produced between October 21st and November 4th of this year.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)