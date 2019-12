(WBRE/WYOU) — An expanded recall of hard-boiled eggs now includes items sold at Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s.

The recall covers hard-boiled egg products manufactured at the Gainesville, Georgia plant of Alamark Foods. It includes all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced and protein kits which may be contained with listeria. Seven people in five states have been sickened in the outbreak, according to the CDC.

For more information on the recall, click here.