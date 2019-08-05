Recall: Entenmann’s Little Bites

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Entenmann’s Little Bites soft-baked cookies are being recalled.

The treats are being recalled because the product might contain a choking hazard.

Visible blue pieces of plastic have been showing up in the packaging. The recall involves boxes of five-pack mini chocolate chips.

The cookies are sold by Walmart, Target, along with other retailers.

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact our Consumer Relations group at 1- 800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More Information Link