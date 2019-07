(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Altaire Pharmaceuticals is recalling select C-V-S health branded eye drops and eye ointments because the products may not be sterile.

There are more than 30 different products and lots included in the recall, all manufactured and labeled exclusively for C-V-S health according to the F-D-A.

The recall is a precautionary measure, and to date, there are no reports of adverse reactions associated with the products.

Learn more about the recall LINK