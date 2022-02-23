Realtors begin touring Williamsport City Hall

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Williamsport is looking deeper into the option of selling City Hall.

City engineer John Sander and Mayor Derek Slaughter met up with realtors to give them a tour of the historic building. The realtors were taken around each floor and got a look at parts of City Hall that aren’t typically seen by the public.

They were also given the opportunity to assess some damage left behind by storms last summer. This is the first step in the process of potentially putting City Hall up for sale. No final decisions have been made yet.