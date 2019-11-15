Ready to Hit the Slopes?

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It is not even Thanksgiving yet but winter has arrived for those who like to hit the slopes.

Big Boulder Ski Area is the first resort to open for skiing this season. Snowboarders and skiers hit the slopes at 3 pm. The recent cold spell has allowed resorts to get an early start on snowmaking.

This is the third earliest opening ever for the resort and those hitting the slopes are excited.

“Amazing, about as good as it can get in Pa. There is so much snow! They’ve been working hard and blowing a ton” said Joey McEvoy, Lake Harmony.

“It feels great! I’ve been wanting to ride all summer. It’s great that it’s finally here” noted Mikey Kim, Lansdale.

“On top of that we’re also proud to be the first resort open in the state of Pa 15 years in a row so that really shows our commitment to our guests and winter here in the Poconos’ said Pat Morgan, Director of Freestyle terrain JFBB ski areas

.Several other mountains plan to open shortly with Blue Mountain opening Saturday.

