Read All About It! “The Boro” to Begin Publishing

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Read all about it.

There’s a new newspaper in the Poconos. Tom Ford, an outgoing Mount Pocono Borough councilman, has decided to launch a newspaper. “The Boro” will begin printing 3,000 copies a month beginning at the end of January.

Ford was a journalist and photographer for a few years before heading to law school. He says even though the world is going digital, there is still a need for a newspaper to keep the community informed.

“Community newspapers are stronger today than they were, say, five or six years ago. The reason is that the traditional daily newspapers are weaker as a result people in small towns like Mount Pocono have no resource for comprehensive coverage,” said Ford.

“The Boro” will be mailed to residents monthly and about 1,000 copies will be available at area businesses. Ford hopes to feature local writers who will focus on the borough.