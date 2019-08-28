Reactions to Scranton Diocese lawsuits

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –This is a community that has seen this issue brought up again and again and Eyewitness News spoke with some people Wednesday to get their take on another blow to the Diocese.

“I mean there’s things going on all the time, all over, but it seems like we’re being targeted,” Peggy Perih of Moosic said.

Parishioners within the Diocese of Scranton are noticeably tired of their faith making headline after headline with abuse and corruption allegations.

“I think that because of all the cover-ups that happened years and years ago and more people coming forward, who even knows,” Perih said.

Some like Rosa Roman, who have been faithful over the years, are still trying to sort it all out.

“It’s really hard to understand why everything has happened within the church. There were terrible events that occurred but I would say that it pushes our faith and that you have to stay strong and realize that there’s not always a good explanation for things why things like this happen. These are good people in the church,” Roman said.

Others are enraged, with hopes that faith and community will see justice and mercy.

“It’s so sad. It makes you very angry, but we should have righteous anger because we’re supposed to be trusting these people and they are betraying our trust,” Theresa Baux of Scranton said.

Although the community has mixed feelings about these new allegations, they say their faith is not shaken. All are hoping that justice can be served and they can move past this dark time.