Reaction to Wolf’s announcement regarding fans allowed at sporting events

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf’s office announced an updated policy allowing spectators at professional, collegiate, pre-K to 12 school athletics, amateur sports and recreational sports.

It seems like good news for high school teams, but the athletic director at North Schuylkill High School tells Eyewitness News it actually doesn’t change much. In fact, it presents another challenge for these athletic departments to figure out.

Last week, North Schuylkill High School released a statement to prepare the community for a season with empty bleachers.

“We were going to follow Governor Wolf’s mandate and be without spectators. And actually we didn’t even want any fans or spectators on our grounds,” North Schuylkill Athletic Director Jim Gross said.

Wednesday Governor Tom Wolf changed his tune, announcing that now spectators are allowed to attend sporting events. But Gross says the news is frustrating.

“It’s very hard to prepare when they keep moving the goal,” Gross said.

Because the governor’s 250 person limit on outdoor gatherings still stands, it wouldn’t be a problem for sports like soccer to have spectators, but football is another story.

“It adds up really quick,” Gross said.

Let’s say with players and coaching staff that’s 60 for a home team. Add another 60 for the visiting team. 25 for cheerleaders, 75 for the band. That puts you at 220. With the 250-person limit, that only leaves room for about 30 spectators.

Gross says they would be forced to pick and choose. And it wouldn’t guarantee Dylan Dietz would see his family in the stands.

“You play ever since like third grade, and your final year. It’s upsetting that your parents don’t get to watch your final year,” Dietz said.

Coach Wally Hall brought up a point he thinks lawmakers are missing.

“I think if an injury does occur, certainly there needs to be a parent or two in attendance,” Hall said.

But he says at this point, his team is just grateful to play.

“They’ll do anything they can. Their parents want them to play football, they want to play football, so whatever we need to do and adjustments we need to make we’re doing them very well,” Hall said.

North Schuylkill will live stream all of their home sporting events so families can watch from home.

Gross says all schools in the Schuylkill League will work together to come up with the same plan for sporting events.