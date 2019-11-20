Reaction to the Shawn Christy Trial

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Federal prosecutors are building their case against Shawn Christy.

It was the first full day of testimony in the federal trial of the Schuylkill County man. Christy was the focus of a three-month manhunt after prosecutors say he threatened to kill President Trump and other public officials. As federal prosecutors methodically present their case to the jury, Christy, who is representing himself, is asking a lot of questions about the evidence.

Federal prosecutors say Christy ramped up the concern for public safety when he allegedly made several threatening social media posts. An FBI agent testified that they found a Facebook post threatening to kill President Trump and the Northampton County District Attorney. The agent testified they served a search warrant on Facebook. The company confirmed that the post was made from Christy’s account.

Christy told the jury: “Did you make any effort to find out if my account was hacked? Someone could have stolen my password and made those posts.”

The FBI agent responded: “Facebook officials told us there was no evidence of hacking and that you did not file any report with Facebook about a possible hack.”

The agent also testified that Christy made several Facebook posts while he was on the run, basically taunting his would-be captors. In the courtroom Tuesday were several people who came to watch the trial, including Danny Coleman from Dickson City.

“It’s very compelling because he’s being represented by himself. It looks like his chances are not very good I believe,” Coleman said.

Shawn Bensky says he met Christy several years ago and wanted to come see the trial for himself.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Shawn in his head. I don’t know why he’s trying to represent himself. I think he should have an attorney,” Bensky said.

Federal prosecutors are expected to call 20 witnesses. Christy told the jury in his opening statement Tuesday he may or may not call witnesses. The trial is expected to last through the end of the week.

Christy faces an 11-count indictment. He faces a minimum of 20 years to more than 60 years in prison if convicted on all counts.