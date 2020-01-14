Reaction to Stroudsburg snowman vandalism

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Football players for East Stroudsburg University are the ones responsible for vandalizing four snowmen in Stroudsburg last month. We first told you Monday night that charges have been brought against those involved.

On the football field at East Stroudsburg University, Ben Moser and Jacob Cirillio throw passes. Last month, the two quarterbacks were with other teammates on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Clifford Brinkley and Tyler Watson threw the first punches to one of the snowmen. Later Cirillio punched the head of two other snowmen. Moser was at a nearby bar when he was told what happened. He suggested picking up the heads and leaving the area.

“They are held to a higher judgment, but I still think everybody in their lifetime has done something silly at certain times and regret and I think this may be the one for them,” Barry Lynch, owner of Yard of Ale, said.

Along with other businesses, the owner of Yard of Ale sponsors a snowman each year. according to police, the estimated damages range from $200 to $5,000.

“If they pay for their damages, I don’t think it should define them. They should be able to move on with their lives,” Lynch said.

Charges have been brought against the four individuals. They’re facing theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and conspiracy of criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.

The snowmen are moved throughout the area every two weeks and business owners and people who visit them just want to move past the vandalism.

“I’m from an area too where we try and bring the arts into the local area to inspire and add a smile here when you can,” Tara Deavers said.

Deavers came to the area from Berks County and stumbled upon the snowmen.

“I thought I would try my best to go around and see who I can find, especially Jerry Garcia,” Deavers said.

Garcia is just one of 30 snowmen that draw people downtown to help local businesses.

“Then you have to find spots where you know they enhance business and for the people that are paying for them to draw people to Main Street. But I think overall it’s a fabulous idea,” Lynch said.

The four football players have yet to appear in court for their charges. As for the vandalized snowmen, the artists could lose thousands of dollars as all the snowmen are auctioned off every couple of years.