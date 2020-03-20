Reaction to Governor Wolf’s decision

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The governor of Pennsylvania put his foot down.

The voluntary compliance he urged this week just didn’t work and now more than 150 types of businesses are under strict orders to shut their physical location down. Governor Wolf backed up his order with a threat of fines, and even criminal prosecution.

“We have no time to lose. As every minute passes, more Pennsylvanians come into contact with the COVID-19 virus,” Wolf said.

New updates and mandates being announced almost daily in the Keystone State. Governor Wolf lowering the boom, non-essential, non-life saving businesses ordered to close their doors. Any NEPA restaurants still seating customers will start to feel the heat.

“Restaurants and bars must cease all dine-in operations or face citations, fines, or license suspensions,” Wolf said.

The response was immediate. A complete list of essential and non-essential businesses posted on the state’s website crashed shortly after. Pennsylvanians now sidelined from their livelihoods.

“I’m a roofer. I’m out of work now. I actually just got a call while I was in Walmart. He asked if I’d heard they’re shutting down all construction. I said yeah. He said there’s no work until further notice. We’re kind of screwed,” Javier Fernandez of Shenandoah said.

Some believe even with social distancing efforts, small businesses are at risk and there will be those who slip through the cracks.

“Some of these smaller businesses now? That’s their only source of income. I don’t think it’s going to stop the spread any more or any less than it is in these local business that are open,” Susan Witwer of Saint Clair said.

But many others say they’re hoping the commonwealth and the nation buckle down.

“In the long run, it’s probably better for the country if everyone heeds the warning and doesn’t spread the virus, especially for the elderly and other individuals that are at risk,” Shannon Stefanisko of Gordon said.

Enforcement of the new order will begin Saturday at 12:01 a.m.