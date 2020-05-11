Reaction to Governor Wolf’s comments

(WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Fred Keller firing back at Governor Wolf.

In a statement, Keller says: “Trying to feed your family is not cowardly. The vast majority of Pennsylvanians rely on their jobs to put food on the table.”

He adds: “The only person who has surrendered to the virus is Governor Wolf by constantly moving the goalposts and not allowing Pennsylvanians the option of supporting themselves.”

