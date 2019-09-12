Raught Collection on display at Hope Horn Gallery in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A one of a kind art exhibition is being featured at the University of Scranton, showcasing the work of a local painter, John Willard Raught.

“If you know where to look, you can find beauty close to home,” Darlene Miller-Lanning, the Gallery Director at Hope Horn Gallery at the University of Scranton said.

John Willard Raught is a world-famous painter born in Dunmore. Some of his works are one hundred years old and are being brought back into the light at the University of Scranton. Most works feature Northeastern Pennsylvania, like Ridge Row near the University’s campus.

“Doing a lot of outdoor landscape views, in the countryside, in areas like Moscow, Fleetville, and also then doing scenes at coal breakers at one point,” Miller-Lanning said.

Raught grew up in Lackawanna County and trained in the arts in Paris in the late 19th century.

“He worked in the summers outside of Paris in the area of Brittany and Normandy in the French countryside, painting in what was called ‘painting in plein air’ which meant painting in the open air outdoors,” Miller-Lanning explained.

A local collector, Richard Stanislaus, helped the University put this show on with his collection.

“He was attracted to painting by Raught when he saw them downtown in a store that at the time was called Windsor Studio and also the Everhart Museum and began researching and collecting until this point where we do the show with him,” Miller-Lanning said.

And now this collaboration of Raught’s art is home, near his final resting place.

“The idea that beauty lies close to home. And his argument is, if you know where to look you’ll find it. It’s not that it’s not there, it’s just that you’re not paying attention,” Miller-Lanning said.

The exhibit in Hope Horn Gallery at the University of Scranton will be open to the public through November 8th.