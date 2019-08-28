Ranking most and least valuable degrees

(WBRE/WYOU) –As college students across the country head back to school, a new report reveals which college majors lead to the most jobs.

A Bankrate study ranked 162 majors, looking at median annual income, unemployment rate, and need for advanced degrees. Overall, science, technology, engineering and math degrees dominated the top of the list.

Naval architecture and marine engineering came in first. People with that degree earn a median income of $90,000 a year with an unemployment rate of 1.6 percent.

Nuclear engineering came in second followed by pharmaceutical sciences and administration. The least valuable included fine arts, linguistics, drama and theater.