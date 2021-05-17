Ramp open after tractor-trailer rollover, driver taken to hospital

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An interstate ramp is back open after crews spent nearly two hours Monday cleaning up after a tractor-trailer rolled over in Pittston Township.

Police say the crash happened around 1 p.m. when the driver was exiting Interstate 81 southbound to Route 315 southbound when the truck rolled over. The driver was taken to hospital for his injuries.

State Route 315 southbound and the off ramp to Pittston from Interstate 81 southbound were temporarily closed.

The crash is under investigation.