Rally held to call for Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage to resign

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people are calling on Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage to resign after a lawsuit filed earlier this week in federal court.

Four female county employees filed a lawsuit against Halcovage and other county officials. Court documents include 75 pages detailing years of alleged discrimination, sexual harassment, coercion, sexual assault, threats and intimidation.

The Schuylkill County Young Democrats want Commissioner Halcovage out of office. They held a rally outside the courthouse Sunday at noon, to call for his resignation. Catherine Mahon is the lead organizer.

“We want to say this is ridiculous that it’s gone on this long. He should not be in office, he should resign and if he’s not going to resign on his own accord, he should be impeached,” Mahon said.

On March 16, four female courthouse employees filed a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit in federal court. The women claim Halcovage sexually harassed them continuously since 2012.

They claim other county officials were aware of the harassment and failed to act. Details from that lawsuit came out last week.

“The description, the details in the lawsuit is just…It’s disgusting to know that this went on in our courthouse. We paid this man — to do this, essentially,” Mahon said.

Court documents describe Halcovage’s alleged predatory behavior starting with unwanted compliments and touching — escalating to sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Halcovage forced them to perform sexual acts.

The women say Halcovage would show up to their homes uninvited and call them repeatedly after hours. They say Halcovage used his position of power to threaten and intimidate them and would interfere with their pay and positions at work.

Allegations of sexual harassment first came out in August. Halcovage stepped down as chair of Schuylkill County Board of Commissioners when a county investigation concluded he violated sexual harassment and discrimination policies.

“Allegations and things that may be said, I can tell you that during my time as a commissioner nothing I’ve ever done in this building affected the operations and the professional running of this county,” Halcovage said last summer.

Thursday, five Schuylkill County row officers signed an open letter to Halcovage demanding his resignation. They called his allegations “abhorrent, repulsive and inexcusable.”

Mahon says she wants more people in the community to speak out against this and state legislators to intervene.

“I want our state senator, our state representatives to look at this and say, ‘I’m tired of being silent, I don’t just want a resignation, he’s not going to go on his own, I’m going to call for an impeachment’, I want our state leadership to call for an impeachment,” Mahon said.

Halcovage has yet to respond to our request for comment.