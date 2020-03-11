Rally for House Bill 1100

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lawmakers and hundreds of blue collar workers rallied Tuesday night to fight for job growth in Pennsylvania.

The rally was held to voice the bipartisan support of House Bill 1100 to Governor Tom Wolf. Wolf has reportedly threatened to veto the bill.

The bill would provide $800 million in tax credits for petro chemical-related building projects from fracking to plastics plants in Pennsylvania. Lawmakers say it’s time to bring manufacturing back to NEPA.

“This same idea has been supported to bring the largest construction site in North America to Beaver County PA. This policy would mimic that policy that has been done right here in our area. We have an opportunity to support working people here in Northeastern PA we need this bill in law,” Representative Aaron Kaufer said.

“These are environmentally sound these are environmentally sensitive facilities. They are about jobs and protecting the environment. That’s not mutually exclusive you can do both, You can be stewards of the environment and support investments in good paying jobs,” Senator John Yuduchak said.

House Bill 1100 currently sits in the Senate where it is expected to be passed Monday with a final reading.