Raising military suicide prevention awareness

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local military veteran is on a personal mission for National Suicide Prevention Month.

He wants fellow vets to know help is available to prevent a tragic mistake like the one he almost made. The vet sat down with Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller to share his story of survival and hope.

“At the point I got to, I could have lost everything.” He’s an Air Force veteran named Brian. He’s not revealing his last name to protect his family’s identity as he discusses the lowest point in his life: October 2017.

“I decided that this was it. You know, I’m done. I didn’t want to do anything else. And I ended up trying to commit suicide,” Brian said.

Brian was years removed from a serious shoulder injury suffered during military training that led to his discharge. Alcohol abuse and failed relationships fueled his ill-fated decision.

“I sliced my neck. Next thing I remember I woke up after surgery,” Brian said.

Brian’s suicide attempt was a cry for help which has become all too common among veterans.

“Across all military services, suicide is a problem,” said Adalberto Morales, Sr.

Mr. Morales has been a suicide prevention coordinator at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center since 2008.

“Suicide is not one of those things that you can actually predict. But you can see that a person may be heading in a direction where they can become high risk,” he said.

Mr. Morales worked first-hand with Brian getting him the help he needed. “We’ll get you information. We’ll take you to eligibility, get you signed up, get you a primary care provider, get you into the mental health clinic and so on.”

Brian added, “The in-patient and out-patient therapies here are unbelievable. Everybody is always there for you.”

Nowadays, Brian volunteers with the non-profit Veterans Promise helping other vets cope with crisis. He wants them to know there is a way out. He says it comes down to wanting to get help. He’s glad he got that chance. When asked where he is in life right now Brian answered, “Top of the world. I mean everything is going great in my life.”

The Veterans Crisis Hotline is 1-800-273-8255, option 1. You can also call the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center at 570-824-3521 for available crisis services that includes but is not limited to suicide prevention.