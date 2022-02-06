Raising awareness for congenital heart defects in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman is on a mission to raise awareness about congenital heart defects, a serious condition affecting more children than you might think.

NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning held a benefit in Kingston Sunday afternoon. This is only their second event.

They’re trying to raise money to become a non-profit. Autumn Briggs, the executive director, has a personal connection to the cause. Her son was born with a congenital heart defect.

“If we could just get to that non-profit status we could do so much more to help the kids and their families and to raise awareness and educate the community, because most people don’t know what CHD is,” Briggs said.

Briggs says you can check out the organization’s Facebook page for upcoming events and ways to donate.