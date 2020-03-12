Raise the Region returns for eighth year

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday was the kickoff for Raise the Region!

The eighth annual Raise the Region is hosted by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. It is a 30-hour online fundraiser to help 288 local nonprofit organizations across six local counties.

The event began Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Donors can head to raisetheregion.org to make a donation to any of the organizations with a minimum of $25. Last year $1.5 million was raised with a goal to raise about the same this year.

“It’s a great opportunity for non-profits to not only raise money for their organization, but it also provides a spotlight for them. It’s an actual stage for them to showcase their organization. It’s an opportunity to really rally as a community,” Jason McCahan, director of strategic philanthropy for First Community Foundation Partnership, said.

Raise the Region concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 12th.