Rainy weather dampens grocery store sales

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A rainy long weekend has people staying indoors and cooking there too.

Grocery store employees say the dreary weather is slowing down their usually heightened sales for the unofficial kickoff to summer. But shoppers are still scooping up some Memorial Day staples.

“Obviously people aren’t cooking out as much and slows our foot traffic down some but people are still buying our grilling items and we’re still seeing an uptick in those things. Memorial Day is a kickoff to summer, always expecting a large increase,” Schiff’s Marketplace store manager Jeff Reynolds said.

Reynolds says Schiff’s was closed last Memorial Day and even though the weekend, so far, is damp, people are still looking to enjoy the holiday.