Rain to give way to wind overnight

(WBRE/WYOU) — Rain will move across the area tonight. At times, it will be heavy and those downpours could come with gusty winds. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or get some very small hail.

As temperatures drop Wednesday night, this rain will try to end as some snow. The best chance for this to happen will be along and north of I-80. A coating to an inch or two is possible. We expect all of this to taper off 4 to 7 a.m.

If that’s not enough for you, the wind will pick up as the precipitation is ending. Wind advisories are in effect for central and eastern Pennsylvania through Friday. Wind may gust 40 to 50 miles per hour. When the wind is this strong, it can cause isolated power outages, bring tree branches down and blow around any loose objects.

The wind will likely stay fairly gusty through Friday, but begin to subside a little on Saturday.