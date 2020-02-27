Rain to give way to wind overnight

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Rain will move across the area tonight. At times, it will be heavy and those downpours could come with gusty winds. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or get some very small hail.

As temperatures drop Wednesday night, this rain will try to end as some snow. The best chance for this to happen will be along and north of I-80. A coating to an inch or two is possible. We expect all of this to taper off 4 to 7 a.m.

If that’s not enough for you, the wind will pick up as the precipitation is ending. Wind advisories are in effect for central and eastern Pennsylvania through Friday. Wind may gust 40 to 50 miles per hour. When the wind is this strong, it can cause isolated power outages, bring tree branches down and blow around any loose objects.

The wind will likely stay fairly gusty through Friday, but begin to subside a little on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos