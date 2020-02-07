Rain, then snow hit Northern Tier

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — People are digging out in Montrose, with a winter storm blanketing the area with snow Friday afternoon.

“Josh was right. 3-6 (inches) so far. Hope we do not get anymore but sounds like we might,” said Craig Henry of Montrose.

Henry is breaking out his Cub Cadet tractor for the very first time this winter, clearing his driveway and taking care of his neighbors as well.

“That will take 10-15 minutes and I’ll be putting it away and maybe come out later and clean up some more,” Henry added.

PennDOT plow operators are hitting the road in Susquehanna County helping keep the roads cleared.

“Pump N Pantry we’re trying to keep clean. Just trying to keep all the driveways. everybody around here we take care of,” Cody Fish said.

Fish is staying busy in the storm by plowing multiple businesses in Montrose.

“It’s alright here and there. Every once and while, like it hits us in a bunch at one point in time,” Fish said.

For Henry, this storm brought more than just the snow.

“A lot of wind with this storm. It was so much rain before this storm and then driving along it just changes. It’s very hard to get traction on this snow,” Henry told Eyewitness News.