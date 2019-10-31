Rain forces Luzerne County trick or treat event a day early

(WBRE/WYOU) — The weather was no match for determined trick or treaters.

With poor weather predictions for Halloween Thursday, a Luzerne County trick or treat event was pushed up a day and held Wednesday night. The last-minute switch didn’t stop the Halloween spirit.

Mr. Grinch made an early appearance. He wasn’t stealing Christmas presents. He was collecting candy. He along with our favorite superheroes and even a pack of dinosaurs were among the crowd at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds celebrating Halloween a day early.

“I feel like I am at the fair right now, honestly. I feel like it’s the same amount of people as there was at the fair that we came to this year. It’s kind of nice,” Robert Lucinski of Hanover Township said.

This trick or treat was originally scheduled for Halloween night, but with heavy rains and strong winds brewing in the forecast, organizers decided to push it up a day.

“I was worried that all these neighbors bought all this candy and weren’t going to come out but this is the power of social media. If anyone wonders how far a picture will go, this is how far a picture will go,” Brenda Pugh, chairwoman of the Luzerne County Fair said.

As fast as the word got out, families swarmed the grounds in search of their favorite candies. Nearly 100 neighbors spread across fields handing out candy and other treats. Farmer’s Insurance has been joining in the celebration here for the last four years. They brought more than 700 bags of candy with them, but that didn’t make it an hour.

“I’m thinking we’ll have some left over. Now I’m like wow we’re out already,” Bob Wright of Farmer’s Insurance said.

The rains may have helped fuel Wednesday night’s turnout.

“We weren’t going to, but then when we found out it was going to rain, then we came,” Madeline Scranta of Dallas said.

Keeping thousands of heroes, villains, and creatures safe from the rain, and loaded with sugary treats. Last year about 5,000 people attended this trick or treat event. Organizers say the turnout Wednesday night was more than double that.