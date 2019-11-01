Rain doesn’t stop some from trick or treating

(WBRE/WYOU) — It was a soggy Halloween night in Schuylkill County.

The bad weather has been halting Halloween plans all over the region, but some folks were determined to get their trick or treating in on Thursday night.

Eyewitness Meteorologist Kristina Shalhoup was in McAdoo for her live weather report. She found a few families who braved the rain and wind so the kids could get their candy. They say even with the less-than-ideal conditions, they’re glad they went out Thursday.

“Every year, when I was growing up, we did it in snow, with socks on our hands. We did it, so my kids are doing it,” Melanie Miller said.

“We’re just hitting as much houses early on as we can, so we can get them home early, let them eat dinner, have their baths and go to bed,” Marlene Benitez said.

The kids didn’t seem to mind at all and told Eyewitness News in the end, it was all about showing off their costumes and getting candy.