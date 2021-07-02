Rain causes flash flooding in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The holiday weekend begins with flash flooding. The worst of it happened in the northern tier.

Bradford County seemed to take the brunt of the drenching rains. Jason Ludwig provided Eyewitness News video of the downpours which washed over Snyder Road in Ulster Township. A few inches of rain made the road too dangerous for the driver to get out or continue.





Photos courtesy of Jason Ludwig

Also in Ulster Township, a waterway filled up fast after a few inches of rain in a relatively short period of time. There’s no indication what creek it was but as you can see by the high level of the muddy brown water, it rose rapidly tonight.

Also in Bradford County, Ludwig was at it again, capturing flash flooding, this time from Rome Township. A road was covered in water and some of the flood water made it a nervous night for car and property owners.

It’s going to take awhile for the flash flooding to recede.