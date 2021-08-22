Rain can’t dampen fans’ enthusiasm at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tropical Storm Henri made a splash in parts of the state and now the Little League World Series has made some changes in its schedule.

Much of the rain has stopped in the South Williamsport area and even though the Little League World Series postponed a few games, visitors say they’re staying on the bright side.

What started as light rain quickly turned into a downpour. Visitors took cover wherever they could, hoping it would stop.

“We drove 1,638 miles to get here and it rained about three-quarters of the way to get here so we were kind of hoping we were done looking at rain but here we are,” James Bishop of Tuscola, Texas said.

Little League decided to postpone games 15 and 16 to allow time for the players to attend the MLB Little League Classic. Even those who traveled thousands of miles say they’re still grateful for this experience.

“It was the first time we got to come to the World Series here. My oldest grandson played in the Junior League World Series in Taylor, so now my second grandson is playing in this one and we feel pretty good about it,” Bill Phillips of Taylor, Michigan said.

“This is a beautiful city, all of the countryside. And it’s a bucket list deal. Once in a lifetime,” Charlie Bishop of Abilene, Texas said.

And rain is still better than not having the tournament at all.

“Bright side is we’re getting some normalcy back in our lives. The kids are out playing,” Thomas Holton of Tom’s River, New Jersey said.

One kid says he could care less about the rain because he got something special: a MLB player’s autograph.

“I ran over to Shohei Ohtani. My dad saw a little gap and then he pushed me in and then I got it,” Jase Footlander of Taylor, Michigan said.

One visitor drove 32 hours from California. Even though his team is out of the tournament, not even the rain could bring him down.

“I’m in great spirits. This is fun. I was sitting out there in the rain, but the most fun was just seeing what the kids were doing,” Alex Johnson of Riverside, California said.