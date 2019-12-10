Rain and Christmas Trees

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Christmas tree farmers from our area say last year’s rain is impacting their crop this year.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead stopped by Bennie’s Nurseries– to see how they’ve been affected.

Record rain hit at the end of 20-18 and beginning of 20-19 causing Bennie’s Nurseries to lose close to 6,000 Christmas trees.

From seedlings to 10 foot tall trees… Thousands of trees had to be taken off the market.

But that isn’t impacting business for Bennie’s

“There’s always the real tree market. We have seen multiple generations of people here already” Said Veto Barziloski, Owner of Bennie’s Nurseries.

With more rain and warmer temperatures expected for Monday and Tuesday, Veto Barziloski tells Eyewitness News, at least the weather didn’t come over the weekend.

“The weather does affect sales or the timing of sales but people are going to buy a tree no matter what before the season but if the weather is bad, a lot of people don’t want to come back but I don’t blame them.” Said Barziloski.

It takes quite some time for the trees to show growth

The business requires patience… Especially with the ever-changing weather In North Eastern Pennsylvania

“It’s getting more difficult to raise trees with the extreme weather conditions we’ve had. Along with insects, diseases, you always fight those things. And it’s an expensive process when you have those situations” said Barziloski.

The farm that’s been here for nearly 100 years now has veto’s sons heavily involved. That has him optimistic the family tradition will continue for years to come

“I have two sons that are full time with me in the business. They want to continue, they love it. We joke at it saying it’s in our blood.” Said Barziloski.