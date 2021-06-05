Railriders playing in front of full-capacity crowd at PNC Field

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Play ball and play with no COVID-related limits on crowd size!

There was roaring applause from the crowd of 4,007 fans in the stands at PNC Field Saturday afternoon. The home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders now operates at full capacity.

“It just makes me feel at home,” Johanna Koch of Dunmore said.

A sign of normalcy as fans watched the Railriders battle the Lehigh Valley IronPigs under clear blue skies. It’s the first weekend in more than a year the stadium opened the gates without COVID-related limits on crowd size.

“Going through COVID and everything, you know, the world shut down. And just seeing people out and about now, it feels good. It feels like we’re getting back to normal life,” Pinstripe Patrol member Lauren Blazaskie said.

Guests could still be seen wearing facial coverings around PNC Field, as non-vaccinated fans are still required to mask up.

“I’ve been vaccinated, I’m past my two weeks, and it felt really good to be out and not scared to be around people,” Koch said.

And that’s a home run for so many fans.