Coronavirus

RailRiders, Geisinger light up PNC Field for frontline heroes

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A common trend across the nation has become lighting porch lights and others blue at 8 p.m. to honor those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

PNC Field lit blue for nurses week and is continuing the practice for hospitals week.

The lights had to wait as 8 p.m. doesn’t give the full effect, but Geisinger rolling out the #longliveheroes campaign meant honoring some nurses and doctors on-field, in-person.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Hayes has the story coming up on Eyewitness News at 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos