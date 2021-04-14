Racial injustice demonstration held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A dozen or so people gathered in downtown Scranton Wednesday afternoon for an event to raise awareness of racial injustice.

The peaceful demonstration comes three days after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer and during the third week of the trial for former officer Derek Chauvin who was charged over the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The event, described as “an autonomous action in solidarity with Brooklyn Center, MN,” from organizers, has speakers discussing the case and trial.

Julie Dunphy has the latest on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.