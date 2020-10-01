Questions and concerns continue to stem from discarded ballots

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Questions and concerns continue to be raised regarding military mail-in ballots that were thrown into the trash in Luzerne County.

These questions come as a federal investigation into the incident continues. The latest questions are coming from a county council member and members of the Luzerne County Board of Election. Both are demanding more answers from the county administration.

Federal investigators say nine military mail-in ballots were tossed in a dumpster. County Manager Dave Pedri said last week that a temporary seasonal independent contractor hired by the county to work at the election bureau tossed them into the trash. Joyce Dembrowski Gebhardt and Keith Gould are members of the Luzerne County Board of Elections.









“I was quite outraged when I found out through the nexus there was an investigation with military ballots,” Gebhardt said.

Gebhardt is demanding to know the identity of the temporary worker.

“I also want the name of the person who did this released immediately. No more days to go by without us knowing who it is,” Gebhardt said.

Luzerne County Council member Linda McCloskey Houck wants the council to conduct an investigation.

“I really think it’s time to have an open and transparent discussion of what exactly is going on in the Bureau of Elections and voter registration,” McCloskey Houck said.

Houck tells Eyewitness News, she and other council members are concerned about the day-to-day operations of the Bureau of Elections.

“We have several questions that came up in the course of the primary. We had a lot of turnover in that department in recent months within last year,” Houck said.

The United States Attorney’s Office says it will not comment on the ongoing federal investigation. The Secretary of the Department of State, which oversees elections in the commonwealth, told Eyewitness News Wednesday that based on initial reports, this incident was the result of a big error by the temporary worker and there is no indication of fraud.