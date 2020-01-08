Putting the pieces together to have fun at the James V. Brown Library

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County library is putting the puzzle pieces together with the help of the community.

The James V. Brown Library in Williamsport is asking for puzzle donations. A community jigsaw puzzle area has been set up in the rotunda of the library for people to come in and piece them together.

They will also be used in adult DIY crafts and in storytime. Each wreath that someone would make in an adult program is about 500 pieces and a puzzle box per person is needed. That’s about 50 puzzles total.

“Puzzles are a wonderful way to stay active and keep your mind engaged. They’re fun. Anyone can do it. All ages and we really enjoy having people sit down, take a little break. It’s great to walk through and see people finish a puzzle and get all excited. We probably put out three puzzles a week. That’s how quickly they’re completed,” adult programming and marketing manager Dana Brigandi said.

The James V. Brown Library would like to have puzzle donations in by February.