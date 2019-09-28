Putting contest held for good cause at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

(WBRE/WYOU) — It was a beautiful day to hit the links and raise money for a good cause in the Poconos.

The Monroe Lunch Fore Sight held a putting contest at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. Participants had to be either blindfolded or wear special glasses that would simulate various sight disorders. It was all to raise money for the Center for Vision Loss.

The center provides services at little to no cost in Monroe County for those struggling with their sight. About 80 percent of the patients are low income. The center relies on grants, donations and fundraisers like this one to raise money.

“One it helps raise funds to support the services here in Monroe County and to also raise awareness about the services we do. We’re about bringing life back into in terms of what’s possible,” Dennis Zehner, director Of Advancement, Center For Vision Loss, said.

About two dozen people took part in the contest with the top two golfers receiving prizes. The event also included a lunch and presentation on devices to help those with vision loss.